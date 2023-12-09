Explosive Interview With Chris Sky - The Hidden Agenda For Gaza

An Explosive Interview with Chris Sky on Israel's Hidden Agenda for Gaza & His "Saving A Child" Organization

Chris admits he is no biblical scholar and he miss-spoke on a few scriptural things but what he reveals about the hidden agenda of Israel is absolutely true. He is a courageous young man with a big heart who is not afraid to speak out and stand up. He has been traveling internationally to awaken the masses and expose the truth and how we have been deceived.

Saving A Child

https://joinchrisnow.savingachild.com



