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NYC Doctor Claims COVID 19 Is Not What They Say It Is!
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84 views • May 18, 2020
Doctor describes what happened after he opened up an Intensive Care Unit in a New York City hospital. He witnessed phenomena never seen before which has led him to believe that what they are treating is NOT COVID-19. "And, that we are operating under a medical paradigm that is not true!" He goes on to describe the facts he is witnessing.
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