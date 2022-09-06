ICAN LEGAL STRATEGY PUBLISHED IN BLOOMBERG LAW

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Recently, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq, was published in Bloomberg Law. The topic was a legal strategy developed by ICAN, designed to hold health officials accountable. With your support, ICAN has brought this effective new strategy to the broader legal community.
To Read the Article: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/using-foia-to-compel-federal-agencies-to-prove-claims
#ICANLegal #ICAN #ICANDecide #BloombergLaw
POSTED: September 6, 2022