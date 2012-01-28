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To the pro-culturalists 1/3 [Jan 28, 2012]
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1 view • September 14, 2021
If you wanted to upset me, you've succeeded more than you could have expected. I could have explained everything in this more extensively if this wasn't extemporaneously spoken while feeling despondent, but if no one understands what I'm saying after seven hours of videos (which barely any of you even listened to), no one ever will. I can't handle this cultural bullying. My account is now officially abandoned.
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