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Viral issue crucial update Sept 8th: the science, logic and data explained!
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11 views • September 24, 2020
Ivor Cummins, September 8, 2020
The ultimate update on our viral issue, bar none - Sept 8th 2020 . Get educated guys and gals - or keep your head in the sand while your errant leaders destroy society around you... ;-)
DOWNLOAD IT HERE: https://we.tl/t-2HHpYJaz9F - you all have full permission to upload it wherever you want.
Lockdown efficacy analysis papers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg89tdgzkqnk2ep/AACZl8CE6oL1IWG2VuYOQAUea?dl=0
Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9nbad/11th%20The%20Transmission%20of%20Influenza%20BOOK.pdf?dl=0
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/
The ultimate update on our viral issue, bar none - Sept 8th 2020 . Get educated guys and gals - or keep your head in the sand while your errant leaders destroy society around you... ;-)
DOWNLOAD IT HERE: https://we.tl/t-2HHpYJaz9F - you all have full permission to upload it wherever you want.
Lockdown efficacy analysis papers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg89tdgzkqnk2ep/AACZl8CE6oL1IWG2VuYOQAUea?dl=0
Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9nbad/11th%20The%20Transmission%20of%20Influenza%20BOOK.pdf?dl=0
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/
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