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Exoskeletons are the Future of Work
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28 views • February 16, 2020
Science fiction is now science fact as exoskeletons become common in the workplace. Plus, automated cashierless convenience stores are picking up steam which causes Jim to react with a profound prediction. Finally, don't upset the Canadians as Jim finds out the hard way. Tune in for a very interesting episode of "The Jim Stroud Show." Resources related to this episode can be found here: http://buff.ly/2SsURmF | Subscribe to JimStroud.com so you don't miss out on future episodes. And be sure to reach out to me if you know of opportunities that might interest me. Thank you in advance.
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