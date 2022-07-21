We Should Be Worried | Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes

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98,524 views - Jun 8, 2022 - Tom Hughes says that we need to be worried about what's going on if you don't know the Lord Jesus Christ. Everything points to our soon going home and His ruling and reign. Events that are happening right now are greatly disturbing. We have food shortages, gas shortages, water shortages, electricity shortages, we have wars, rumors of wars, we have China, Iran and the Biden Presidency. We have the World Economic Forum and all these different things are taking place and no solutions. Mirror