THE ORWELLIAN INVERSION - Government Bans "Lies," Taxes Sleep & Bans Boats - All To Demoralize

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam





Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the psychological inversions of reality and the Orwellian demoralization of society as western civilization collapses.





From headlines like, "German Government To Ban Lies" to "Maryland Democrats Pass "Sleep Tax."





From the ban on fishing boats in the UK to the suspension and expulsion of toddlers for misgendering other kids.





From digital IDs being implemented to CBDCs coming into play in the EU by October this year.





We are purposely being demoralized for the purpose of creating a global technocracy the likes of which will force via convenience a tyranny we've never seen the likes of before.





First they need to as Orwell said demoralize society. In Colorado, the House Speaker has proposed aborting babies to be more "budget friendly."





They need to weaken, demoralize and impoverish society before that society accepts their technocratic solution which the World Economic Forum and the Trilateral Commission have been manufacturing for decades.





The left side of the paradigm pushes insane transhumanist child gender abuse as well as supply chain crushing climate policies and of course insane taxes.





The right side of the paradigm pushes migrant biometrics while dropping bombs, forcing mass migration and under the guise of being "based," pushes the AI agenda as well as furthering big pharma while pretending to be against it.





It's a circle and all roads lead to Rome.





In this video we talk about the psychological manipulation and demoralization of the public to bring the world to their end goal. Some call it the Great Reset. Whatever you want to call it, it's happening.





Prepare and stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025







