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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Building God's Kingdom before Christ's Return
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21 views • December 26, 2021
Matthew 25 reveals truths about the parables Jesus shared in a new light. Learn more about the Ten Virgins (1-13) and the Talents (14-30). They have more to do with end times prophecy than is usually shared. Learn some hidden gems in this message. Also check out "Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer" also called "Grandma's Revenge" found here under Humor and Entertainment, and on SoundCloud under Pastor Ruth. Merry Christmas 2021!
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