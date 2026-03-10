BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"Christian Persecution 2026 Around The World"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
25 followers
15 views • Yesterday

Every year Open Doors' World Watch List ranks the 50 countries where Christians endure the most extreme persecution.  In 2026 Open Doors found 315-million Christians worldwide facing very high or extreme persecution for their faith.  That means 1 in 7 Christians are suffering persecution around the world.  My new video reveals Open Doors' 2026 rankings for Christian persecution.

open doorspersecuted churchworld watch listworldwide persecutionyearly rankings of christian persecution315-million christians face very high or extreme persecution50 countries ranked for persecution1 in 7 christians face persecution
