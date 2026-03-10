"Christian Persecution 2026 Around The World"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every year Open Doors' World Watch List ranks the 50 countries where Christians endure the most extreme persecution. In 2026 Open Doors found 315-million Christians worldwide facing very high or extreme persecution for their faith. That means 1 in 7 Christians are suffering persecution around the world. My new video reveals Open Doors' 2026 rankings for Christian persecution.