Tony Byker - 'Broken'

There’s a fire in my head
I can’t stop it burning
Always needing to be fed
Lusting for knowledge yearning
There’s no going back now
Can’t unsee what I have seen
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken
Broken
A glitch in the matrix
Reveals behind the curtain
Broken
The puppet masters pull the strings
And we all dance
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
There’s no going back now
Can’t unsee what I have seen
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken
