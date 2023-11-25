Create New Account
Tony Byker - 'Broken'
Tony Byker
Published a day ago

There’s a fire in my head 

I can’t stop it burning

Always needing to be fed

Lusting for knowledge yearning 

There’s no going back now

Can’t unsee what I have seen

Memories fragmented

Everyday seems broken

Broken

A glitch in the matrix

Reveals behind the curtain

Broken 

The puppet masters pull the strings

And we all dance

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

Memories fragmented

Everyday seems broken

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

There’s no going back now

Can’t unsee what I have seen

Memories fragmented

Everyday seems broken 

Keywords
unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab

