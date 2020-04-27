Dr. Rashid Buttar Interview - Why COVID-19 Is Not What You Think

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
81.9K subscribers
Joining me today to discuss further some of the very relevant and important points we went over during our recent roundtable (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO2Fh...) is Dr. Rashid Buttar. We discuss the very obvious way in which it seems we are all being deceived, and the many and varied ways in which that deception is taking place.
Dr. Buttar's Links
https://www.drbuttar.com/
https://twitter.com/DrButtar
https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh...
https://www.amazon.com/Steps-Keep-Doc...
IN-SHADOW: A Modern Odyseey - Animated Short Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800S...
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/...
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond