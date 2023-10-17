Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

The Health Situation in North Gaza is Dire
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
25 views
Published 15 hours ago

The health situation in north Gaza is dire:

1) attacks on health care are causing additional deaths and injuries.

2) evacuation orders by Israel to hospitals are practically impossible to implement and are a death sentence for the sick and injured. Health workers are staying by their patients’ sides.

◾️the World Health Organisation calls on Israel to protect health facilities, health workers, patients, and civilians, and to immediately reverse evacuation orders to hospitals.

Adding just found:

Imagine being pregnant in a war zone, with no facility available to help bring your baby into the world

◾️50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are facing a double nightmare, struggling to access safe delivery services.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket