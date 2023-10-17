The health situation in north Gaza is dire:
1) attacks on health care are causing additional deaths and injuries.
2) evacuation orders by Israel to hospitals are practically impossible to implement and are a death sentence for the sick and injured. Health workers are staying by their patients’ sides.
◾️the World Health Organisation calls on Israel to protect health facilities, health workers, patients, and civilians, and to immediately reverse evacuation orders to hospitals.
Adding just found:
Imagine being pregnant in a war zone, with no facility available to help bring your baby into the world
◾️50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are facing a double nightmare, struggling to access safe delivery services.
