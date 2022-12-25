Create New Account
BardsFM Christmas Special 2022 Answering the Call
Resistance Chicks
Join Resistance Chicks and so many of your favorites for the second annual BardsFM Christmas special with amazing messages from some of the greatest on the front lines in the fight for freedom, truth and the expansion of the kingdom of God such as: Scott Kesterson, Couy Griffin of Cowboys for Trump, Ted and Shemane Nugent, Joy and Matt Thayer of Spero Pictures, Robert & Jaime Agee of Banners4Freedom, Dr. Lee Merritt, Mark Baker of Baker's Green Acres, Dr. Eric Nepute, Seth Holehouse of Man in America, Dunkin, Brad Cummings of The Founders Bible, Tom Renz, Zac Paine of RedPill78 and Resistance Chicks! Follow Scott Kesterson on www.Bards.FM NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


Keywords
ted nugentresistance chicksmark bakereric neputescott kestersonshemane nugentseth holehousebardsfmcouy griffinlee merrittbakers green acresmatt thayerjoy thayerbrad cummingsspero picturesbanners4freedom

