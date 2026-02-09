BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
David Skripac: From American Technate to Multi-Pillar World Federation
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
167 views • 7 days ago

David Skripac challenges the concept of a multipolar world order. Skripac argues that global power is actually structured as a multi-pillar system where major nations like China, Russia, and the United States all cooperate to advance a technocratic agenda. He traces the origins of this globalist vision back to Victorian-era British aristocracy, suggesting that modern institutions like WEF and the UN are continuing a centuries-old plan for world federation. The discussion highlights the rollout of biometric IDs, CBDCs, and AI-driven social credit systems as tools for a global scientific dictatorship. Ultimately, the perceived rivalry between East and West is a distraction from a unified effort to establish a digital gulag and eliminate individual sovereignty.


Websites

Greenland, Donald Trump, Technocracy and the Globalist New World Order https://www.globalresearch.ca/greenland-trump-technocracy-new-world-order/5913516

BRICS could become a new pillar of global governance https://fortune.com/2026/01/31/brics-expansion-china-india-tariffs-trump


About David Skripac

David Skripac has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force, he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.


Keywords
cubavenezuelaunchinasocial credittechnocracygazabiometricsgreenlandbricsdigital idwefcbdcsmultipolarmultipolarity15 minute citytechnate
