This Is How Christians Should Understand the Minnesota Church Invasion w/ Joe Rigney, Who Planted the Church

We sat down with theologian and pastor Joe Rigney to break down the invasion of a Minnesota church and what it reveals about the growing collision between politics, activism, and Christian worship. As a former pastor who helped plant the very church at the center of the controversy, Joe offers firsthand insight and a clear biblical framework for understanding what happened and why it matters. This conversation equips Christians with the language and perspective needed to respond faithfully, wisely, and courageously as cultural pressure increasingly targets the church.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowJoe RigneyX: https://x.com/joerigneyWEBSITE: https://canonplus.comJoe Rigney is a theologian, author, and pastor, and the President of Bethlehem College & Seminary. He helped plant and served for years as a pastor at City's Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, giving him direct, firsthand insight into the church and community at the center of recent events. Joe is widely respected for his ability to bring theological clarity to complex cultural and leadership issues facing Christians today. He is the author of The Sin of Empathy and Leadership and Emotional Sabotage, two highly regarded works on biblical leadership and emotional resilience. Joe currently teaches, writes, and speaks across the country, equipping believers to stand firm with wisdom, courage, and conviction.