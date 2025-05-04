BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Super Ninja-kun (Maru's Quest) (1994, SNES)
3 views • 1 day ago

Super Ninja-kun (すーぱー忍者くん) is a platformer developed and published by Jaleco. It was only released in Japan, though an international was scheduled to be released as "Maru's Quest" (but cancelled).
Ninja-kun must save the princess once again who has now been kidnapped by a demon.

The levels are separated into two stages and end with a boss fight after the second stage. Ninja-kun starts off with his usual shuriken as a weapon but gains new weapons after defeating bosses. Some weapons are also needed to get ahead in a level. For example, bombs are used to blow away certain obstacles. You can change weapons any time during the level. Apart from weapons, Ninja-kun can use several Ninjutsus. Once activated, they stay active until a spirit gauge is depleted. The spirit gauge is filled by collecting spirits of defeated enemies.

platformerjaleconinja-kun
