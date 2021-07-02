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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Kelly Anne Wolf and Chris Sky
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31 views • July 02, 2021
On tonight's show Kelly Anne and Chris talk about what they're doing and upcoming events for Canada Day. Kevin comes on the phone to explain how he was given a ridiculous warrant charge of criminal harassment. Derek Storie runs the auction as well with a few autographed Adam Skelly professional photos, a signed coffee mug, Kevin's Diary entry, a #Freekevinjjohnston t-shirt and a signed Chris Sky book!
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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