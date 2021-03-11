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"#WalkAway" Song by Toots Sweet
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0 view • March 11, 2021
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The Brandon Straka Story ..
Written by Toots Sweet
I was a man without a home in search of a place i could call my own where I'd fit in, where i wasn't alone then it hit me NYC was where i belong They made me believe i was victimized and only they could save my pride i was justified to demonize the other side
Then one day a video was sent my way Idid not know it would change the way i see the world opened up my eyes to the liberal lies I've been told they lost my trust when they lost their souls they lost their minds once they lost control of me now I'm free come join me and Walk Away
The Brandon Straka Story ..
Written by Toots Sweet
I was a man without a home in search of a place i could call my own where I'd fit in, where i wasn't alone then it hit me NYC was where i belong They made me believe i was victimized and only they could save my pride i was justified to demonize the other side
Then one day a video was sent my way Idid not know it would change the way i see the world opened up my eyes to the liberal lies I've been told they lost my trust when they lost their souls they lost their minds once they lost control of me now I'm free come join me and Walk Away
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