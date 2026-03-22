03/22/2026-Iran Has Already Won. The World Is Now On Precipitous Footing. Time Is Short.

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Unz article, kind of a must read-https://www.unz.com/bhua/iran-has-already-won/ Senior Iranian official claims the missile attack on Diego Garcia was not from Iran, and that it is a false flag-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/116270965235765529 trump declares netanyahoo is smart-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116273074537749336/media/1 Bracken declares trump not of sound mind-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-22-at-6.45.43-AM-768x1158.png abigail spamburper does the meme-https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/a/AVvXsEjscNTK36Rtf_DBzK0k7mcQ7vvr_PQY56HN-VFljpVAQQOtWbZIcsRaa-_JZtVRjpJ9e20MjS6ghgHXduq8kjeKOsGHTj1LNT-JL3sgD8iN4BoufsQqOzcRFaY8IfplirqkvBv2SYWmYyNRZGvKXO2KMTYdbRXAWJh9CEuIMRFQz_xwJOhjOW-rMB9upjI https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/03/21/it-is-nothing-less-than-that/ https://voxday.net/2026/03/22/iran-makes-its-demands/ gordon chang warning-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot_20260322-101149_Chrome-691x1536.jpg