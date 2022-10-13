As Biden's Economy Begins to Fail Entrepreneurs Take Control | Rob Altomare, David Sinclair, Jen Jacobson

PayPal was caught trying to suppress free speech and the flow of misinformation by robbing from its consumers that crossed them. Then an outcry occurred. They back walked and claimed it was an error. However, as seen in its user terms was this an error or did they expect to get away with corporate led tyranny?

As we experience an ever growing threat from the corporations that strangle America First citizens it becomes harder to find the companies that are patriotic and are U.S. Constitution celebrating businesses. Robert Altomare brings a new solution to combat this destructive problem. Through his app BreathEasy consumers can rate businesses that represent their values and elevate them to prominence.



What led Robert to start this solution?

Big Tech is silencing its users. Privacy is practically non-existent. Providers are turning users in to jack booted federal agencies for arrest. Children are no longer safe online or on their mobile devices. David Sinclair delivers a new wireless provider to make people privately safe again. What problems are we facing as we are monitored and is the U.S. safe from it?

A woman whose life fell apart and she became part of the subsidy benefit machine started a business in liberal Oregon. The local community rallied behind her. Then the bioweapon released. Then BLM and ANTIFA declared war. She refused to board up and comply. Beloved Cheesecakes was once a staple supported until Jen Jacobson didn't fall in line. How did the people who supported her turn so easily against her?

Americans are fighting back and with real solutions. The Middle Class may be destroyed but the American Class is rising again.

Are you with them?

