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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Insights on Life and Death Karmic Risks
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11 views • May 07, 2022
VA #61 Creator Insights on Life and Death Karmic Risks
Description: Creator Insights on Life and Death Karmic Risks
Life and death struggles create life and death karmic challenges in the future. What are we working towards that makes the risks worthwhile? Can the taking of a life ever be a wise choice? Does NOT taking a life when that can save others, create a karmic penalty? Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the ethics of many choices faced by famous leaders, showing that when either violence or non-violent non-cooperation are both doomed to fail, the wisest choice is turning to divine partnership. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords:
spirituality, prayer, healing, channeling, God, divine wisdom, self-help, Karl Mollison
Description: Creator Insights on Life and Death Karmic Risks
Life and death struggles create life and death karmic challenges in the future. What are we working towards that makes the risks worthwhile? Can the taking of a life ever be a wise choice? Does NOT taking a life when that can save others, create a karmic penalty? Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the ethics of many choices faced by famous leaders, showing that when either violence or non-violent non-cooperation are both doomed to fail, the wisest choice is turning to divine partnership. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords:
spirituality, prayer, healing, channeling, God, divine wisdom, self-help, Karl Mollison
Keywords
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