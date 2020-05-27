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THIS $100 TRILLION FRAUD COULD COST YOU EVERYTHING!! -- Bix Weir
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270 views • May 27, 2020
SGTreport

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The DTCC is tasked with settling more than 500 MILLION shares of stock traded each day. If they aren't doing so, you don't own what you think you own, and it could cost you everything. Bix Weir joins me to cover REAL NEWS the mainstream media won't touch.

SGT Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-propaganda-antidote/id1502568407

SGT Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/search?q=sgtreport

SGT Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/

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The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!
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