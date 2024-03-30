Western feminist nations’ Draco avatar elites are now disposing human corpses into tap water & food

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). Warn all your church donators & 6 billion humans that the Western feminist nations' Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar earth's hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminist elites are liquifying & disposing human corpses into the tap water and food of the Western feminist nations’ "naked women's heads, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks" most evil most dumbest most androgynous transgender generation in human history, in order to demon-possess them using cannibalism witchcraft spells to attach fallen angel spirits to them. If the Western feminist nations’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks” fake Christians do not repent of redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, and corrupting society & family to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, in order to release millions of fallen angels from the abyss to take over their society and to exterminate the human specie, their Western Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist leaders will feed them human corpses in their tap water & church food & supermarket food. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine