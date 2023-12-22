WHY are they Pushing this? | Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Troy Spurrill | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Dr. “So Good” Sherwood
WEBSITE: http://doctorsogood.com
Dr. Troy Spurrill
WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com
Dr. Stella Immanuel
WEBSITE: www.drstellamd.com
FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow
HEALING FOR THE AGES: www.healingfortheages.com
For LIFE-SAVING Information about the Vaccine, - Text VAX to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our S
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: f5661fb19f3a7e93
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.