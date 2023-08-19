Create New Account
Another Camera Angle of the Moment of Rocket Arrival at the Exhibition of Drones in the Chernihiv Drama Theater and the Consequences immediately after
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Another angle on the arrival of the rocket at the exhibition of drones in the Chernihiv Drama Theater and the consequences immediately after.

One of the blazing debris can be seen flying along the street. Those who walked and rode nearby were very lucky.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

