🍷 'In CIA, we didn't give a hoot about democracy' - Ex-CIA agent spills truth
💬 “In the CIA, we didn't give a hoot about democracy. I mean, it was fine if a government was elected and would cooperate with us, but if it didn't, then democracy didn't mean a thing to us, and I don't think it means a thing today,” Philip Agee says.
So much for “spreading freedom” 🧠
Source @Geopolitics Prime
