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‘Vaccine deaths are being hidden, suppressed and falsely recorded’ – Dr Herman Edeling
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160 views • September 17, 2021
This video was posted by BizNews.com on 15 September 2021.
Source link: https://www.biznews.com/thought-leaders/2021/09/15/vaccine-deaths/amp
Read also:
There is no rational basis for mandatory vaccination – PANDA
Unpacking the constitutionality of mandatory vaccines – Matthew Kruger
Vaccine passports – are the proposed benefits worth dividing our society?
Natural immunity vs Covid-19 vaccine-induced immunity – Marc Girardot of PANDA
Source link: https://www.biznews.com/thought-leaders/2021/09/15/vaccine-deaths/amp
Read also:
There is no rational basis for mandatory vaccination – PANDA
Unpacking the constitutionality of mandatory vaccines – Matthew Kruger
Vaccine passports – are the proposed benefits worth dividing our society?
Natural immunity vs Covid-19 vaccine-induced immunity – Marc Girardot of PANDA
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