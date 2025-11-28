Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | Answers to Diabetes. Part 1: Pre-Diabetes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this weeks episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis launches a three-part series during National Diabetes Awareness Month, offering hope for the 84 million adults in the US with prediabetes. He discusses key risk factors like obesity, inactivity, and poor diet, and shares proven measures to reduce risk: exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, eating nutritious foods, and quitting smoking.