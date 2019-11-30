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Playing With Gold Chemistry - Part 1
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32 views • November 30, 2019
In this short video I show the synthesis of chloroauric acid, nanoparticles of gold in suspension also known as Purple of Cassius (produced accidentally but I still caught it on film), auric bromide Au2Br6, aurous bromide AuBr, and recycling gold from solution by the precipitation of metallic gold using sodium metabisulfite.
www.poormanschemist.com
www.poormanschemist.com
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