BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I didn't believe 70,000 deaths & I don't believe 29,000
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • July 26, 2020
Scott Jensen, May 14, 2020

Senator Scott Jensen has been very outspoken during the Coronavirus pandemic and refuses to believe what he's hearing now. When it comes to Governor Tim Walz new model scenario suggesting there will be 29,000 deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19 this year, Jensen doesn't believe it. Just like he didn't believe there would be 70,000 deaths when Minnesotans were told that.

Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
Keywords
pandemicsenatorcovid19scott jensen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws &#8220;Sabotage&#8221; Criticism From Analysts

Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws “Sabotage” Criticism From Analysts

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Cassie B.
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy