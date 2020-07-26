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I didn't believe 70,000 deaths & I don't believe 29,000
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66 views • July 26, 2020
Scott Jensen, May 14, 2020
Senator Scott Jensen has been very outspoken during the Coronavirus pandemic and refuses to believe what he's hearing now. When it comes to Governor Tim Walz new model scenario suggesting there will be 29,000 deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19 this year, Jensen doesn't believe it. Just like he didn't believe there would be 70,000 deaths when Minnesotans were told that.
Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
Senator Scott Jensen has been very outspoken during the Coronavirus pandemic and refuses to believe what he's hearing now. When it comes to Governor Tim Walz new model scenario suggesting there will be 29,000 deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19 this year, Jensen doesn't believe it. Just like he didn't believe there would be 70,000 deaths when Minnesotans were told that.
Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
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