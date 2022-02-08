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Freedom Convoy Pushes On Amid Threats From Police/Gov’t Officials
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80 views • February 08, 2022
Canadian truckers are holding the line and refusing to back down as police promise to ‘crackdown’ on demonstrators and supporters. One America’s Stella Escobedo checked back in with Rob Close, a Canadian Trucker at the center of it all in Ottawa.
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