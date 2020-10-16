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RIGHTEOUSNESS EXALTS A NATION | Where should Christians cast their vote?
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8 views • October 16, 2020
Here in NZ we have our national elections tomorrow. The United States has their vote in a few weeks. We vote in who we want to lead and govern our country. As Christians (no matter what the denomination) we follow Jesus Christ, and our vote should reflect this.
Anything that goes directly against the teachings of Christ should NOT get our vote! We vote not for personality but for policy!
@leemalaulau
RIGHTEOUSNESS EXALTS A NATION!
#votenz #christianvotenz #2020election #trump2020 #maga
Anything that goes directly against the teachings of Christ should NOT get our vote! We vote not for personality but for policy!
@leemalaulau
RIGHTEOUSNESS EXALTS A NATION!
#votenz #christianvotenz #2020election #trump2020 #maga
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