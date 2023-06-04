Create New Account
The Late Dr. Buttar Warning 5-7-22 ~ 5G to Trigger Lethal Diseases in Vaxxed - Vital Info
They killed him for his information. Dr. Rashid Buttar, an osteopathic physician who spent years promoting vaccines and COVID warning and a well-known figure in the world of “medical freedom,” died at home of undisclosed causes on May 18, 2023, according to a statement attributed to his family and shared widely online. He was a retired major in the U.S. Army and had served in the 5th Special Forces Group and the 101st Airborne Division.

Keywords
5gwarningvaxdr-rashid-buttarvax-side-effects

