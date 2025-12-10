Allergy Relief with Low Dose Immunotherapy (LDI)

Are allergies silently draining your energy, wearing down your immune system, and keeping you stuck in a cycle of chronic symptoms? Allergies aren’t just seasonal annoyances, they are abnormal immune reactions to everyday substances like pollens, molds, dust mites, animal dander, and even foods. When your body misidentifies these normal particles as threats, it triggers inflammation, congestion, infections, fatigue, skin issues, and respiratory problems that can worsen over time. Many people turn to antihistamines, decongestants, or steroids, but these only mask symptoms rather than address the root cause.

In this episode, Dr. Hotze breaks down how allergies develop, why they tend to run in families, and how repeated exposure can overwhelm your immune system and lead to the “cycle of illness.” He also explains why antibiotics often exacerbate the problem by disrupting gut flora and fueling yeast overgrowth, which further weakens immunity. Most importantly, Dr. Hotze shares a proven, practical solution called low-dose immunotherapy, a targeted approach that helps block allergic reactions at the source. This therapy can dramatically reduce symptoms, including asthma, sinus infections, eczema, and chronic drainage, by retraining the immune system instead of suppressing it.

If allergies are affecting your daily life, your mood, your sleep, or your overall well-being, there is a natural and effective way to restore your health. Low-dose immunotherapy may be the long-term relief you’ve been searching for.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!