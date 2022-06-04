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Crazy Baptism
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11 views • June 04, 2022
Do 99.9% of churches in the world today have Baptism wrong? We believe they do. Watch this short video to see why.
For a longer video click here to watch "Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video click here to watch "Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries email [email protected]
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