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Things get tougher; Democracy don't exist; Don't be deceived; Listen to the Lord
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64 views • March 11, 2022
Prophetic Word, received March 11th 2022 around 5:45am
It gives a hint of the coming deception.
Democracy has been manipulated since centuries.
Don't listen to worldly music, worship in spirit and in truth
Yeshua is the truth and it will set you free
Scriptures:
Matthew 25:31-33...
John 4:35/ Matthew 13:30
Genesis 19
Psalm 136:12
Matthew 24:24/ Mark 13:22
John 18:36
John 8:31-36
Jeremiah 31:33
Malachi 3:10 (figuratively)
Luke 11.13/ Isaiah 11:2/ Daniel 5:14
Ephesians 1:17
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-11-difficulty-deception-democracy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It gives a hint of the coming deception.
Democracy has been manipulated since centuries.
Don't listen to worldly music, worship in spirit and in truth
Yeshua is the truth and it will set you free
Scriptures:
Matthew 25:31-33...
John 4:35/ Matthew 13:30
Genesis 19
Psalm 136:12
Matthew 24:24/ Mark 13:22
John 18:36
John 8:31-36
Jeremiah 31:33
Malachi 3:10 (figuratively)
Luke 11.13/ Isaiah 11:2/ Daniel 5:14
Ephesians 1:17
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-11-difficulty-deception-democracy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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