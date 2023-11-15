Create New Account
Hawaii
:15 The Hawaiian Islands 1924

13:45 Hawaii - Sugar Cane, Pineapple, Honolulu, Maui, Oahu 1940s

:02 Hawaii’s Spectacular Volcano Eruptions 1960s

3 clips, 14:02.

Songs:

1:44 hanohano ka uka o pihanakalani 1

2:40 Troy Fernandez Yellow Bird

4:34 Joanie Komatsu - O Holy Night (Po Hemolele)

2:32 Hui Ohana - Aloha Ie O Wai'anae

2:32 Dorothy Lamour 1940 - Malihini Mele

5 songs, 14:04.

