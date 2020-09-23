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The curse of "asymptomatic transmission"
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82 views • September 23, 2020
Henna Maria, September 11, 2020
Henna explores the core justification for the rising medical and technocratic tyranny our world is suffering with right now: the belief that healthy people are infecting others, and thus should be controlled at all times.
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22/
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/HennaMaria22/
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT ME HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platform [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
Henna explores the core justification for the rising medical and technocratic tyranny our world is suffering with right now: the belief that healthy people are infecting others, and thus should be controlled at all times.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22/
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/HennaMaria22/
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT ME HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platform [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
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