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Fauci Calls for Jesse Watters to Be Fired over THIS!!
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160 views • December 27, 2021
This is the presentation that caused FAUCI and the left media a total melt down.
Fox News on Tuesday issued a statement standing behind network host Jesse Watters, after unelected bureaucrat Dr. Anthony Fauci called for Watters’ immediate firing over comments the host made at a Turning Point USA political conference this week.

Watters implored conservatives to engage in “Project Veritas”-style journalism against Fauci and others, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), explaining how to execute a “set up” question, and then go in for the rhetorical “kill shot.” Watters also told attendees to be “respectful” when they encounter political figures.

Fauci seemed to suggest on CNN airwaves that Watters was not using metaphors, but speaking literally, and trashed the host for his choice of words, The Daily Wire reported.

Fox News on Tuesday said in a statement to The Daily Wire that “it’s more than clear” that Watters was not being literal, and noted the controversy surrounding Fauci’s apparent ties to gain-of-function research.

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” the statement read.
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fox newsjesse wattersfauciamerfest
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