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WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A HERETIC
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180 views • November 25, 2021
The threat of being labeled a heretic has kept people in line for thousands of years. Even today, the words heretic and heresy can be polarizing topics. So what is the real meaning of the word heretic? Hit the play button to learn more.
For more inspiration about breaking free of the status quo, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTvAd592NWg
Then head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe for more controversial content just like this!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
For more inspiration about breaking free of the status quo, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTvAd592NWg
Then head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe for more controversial content just like this!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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