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Let's play the 5D chess (Part 1)
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100 views • January 01, 2022
I got tired of some of the truthers keep telling me that it's 5D chess that I won't understand, especially regarding Trump's recent support on the jab.
So, I've decided to make my own interpretation of why Trump did what he did, play the 5D chess myself
So, I've decided to make my own interpretation of why Trump did what he did, play the 5D chess myself
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