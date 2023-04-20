Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Have You Heard of Healing Through Colours, Shapes and Patterns? Where Is The Soul and Spirit Body? Toroid System Of Galaxies and Human Chakras, Pendulum Work, Spirit Influence, Grief and Chakras
15 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

******************************Original:

https://youtu.be/a30UVoZ3gtQ

20110518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Mildura P2


Cut:

04m43s - 15m29s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“THE SOUL IS THE CENTER BURST OF ENERGY THAT CONTROLS WHAT HAPPENS TO THESE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body) AND CONTROLS THIS PROTECTIVE LAYER AROUND THE BODIES AS WELL.”

@ 05m35s


“WHEN YOU HEAL THE SOUL THEN EVERYTHING WILL BE HEALED WITHOUT YOU HAVING TO DO ANY WORK AT ALL ON THE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body).”

@ 11m42s


“YOUR SOUL HAS TOTAL CONTROL OVER EVERYTHING ELSE.”

@ 11m55s


“THE ONLY WAY TO PERMANENTLY HEAL THE SOUL IS FOR THE SOUL TO EXPERIENCE THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE DENIED.”

@ 13m00s


Keywords
spiritualitynew agespirit bodyhuman soulsoul foodspirit influencesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingchakras changei want to heal my soultoroid system of galaxieshuman chakraspendulum workprimary 7 chakrasfront and rear chakrasintersecting chakra pointsvortex of the bodychakras and soul connectionspirit body healingsoul sadnesshealing my soul with godsoul transformation with god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket