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The COVID Vaccines Are Causing Organ Damage and Death. "It is now biologically possible" - Dr. Peter McCullough
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3892 views • January 24, 2022
An excerpt extracted from Joe Rogan's interview with Dr. Peter McCullough.
Dr. McCullough discusses VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)
He addresses under reporting and the many frightening vaccine induced deaths and injuries.
The Joe Rogan and Dr. Peter McCullough full podcast can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WS57KxrqqmB9/
Dr. McCullough discusses VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)
He addresses under reporting and the many frightening vaccine induced deaths and injuries.
The Joe Rogan and Dr. Peter McCullough full podcast can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WS57KxrqqmB9/
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