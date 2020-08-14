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COVID 19: MY SECOND ATTEMPT. YOU DON'T HAVE TO DIE!
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168 views • August 14, 2020
ONE MAN'S TESTIMONIAL RE. THE EFFICACY OF HCQ DESPITE PRESSURE FROM ON HIGH TO PROHIBIT HIS DOCTOR FROM USING IT UNDER THREAT OF LOSS OF HIS LICENSE TO PRACTICE! SOME POWERFUL FOLKS DO NOT WANT THIS COVID MADNESS TO END. WHY? THINK GLOBAL RESET! (LOOK IT UP.)
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