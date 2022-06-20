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BOMBSHELL: Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children
17th June 2022
The HART group is a group of highly respected independent doctors and scientists. My friend, Professor Norman Fenton, is a member of this group.
In this 4 minute video, Dr. Clare Craig, co-chair of the HART group, explains the clinical trial that was used to justify vaccinating our kids. She was appalled.
The only conclusion you can draw after watching this video is that the people running the FDA, CDC and the members of the outside committees approving these vaccines are either completely incompetent or totally bought off.
Everyone should watch this video. It should be required viewing for any parent who is considering vaccinating their child.
Here is the report Pfizer submitted to the FDA referenced in her video (link below). You can see the numbers on page 39 (look in the column headings for the N= numbers).
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/this-4-min-video-should-be-mandatory
https://www.fda.gov/media/159195/download
https://rumble.com/v18s66i-bombshell-dr.-clare-craig-exposes-how-pfizer-twisted-their-clinical-trial-d.html
https://www.hartgroup.org/