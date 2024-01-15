What Mary didn't know. The Trial of Messiah's birth and the Glory of God.

After all their preparations Mary and Joseph were devastated to hear the news that late into Mary's Pregnancy, they had to suddenly travel back to their ancestral home of Bethleham. But what seemed like a tragedy imposed by an oppressive government, turned out to fulfil ancient prophecy that points us to the work our Messiah was born to accomplish. We travel to Migdal Eder, spoken of by Micah the prophet, to uncover why the Messiah needed to be born in the fields outside of Bethleham.