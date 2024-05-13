Get Closer #22 Angelic encounters and the Prayer of Jabez

Heb 13: 1-2 "Let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares."
Prayer of Jabez
1 Chron 4:9-10 "Jabez was more honorable than his brothers; but his mother named him Jabez, saying, “Because I gave birth to him in pain.” Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, saying, “Oh that You would indeed bless me and enlarge my border [property], and that Your hand would be with me, and You would keep me from evil so that it does not hurt me!” And God granted his request."
