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Gary Null talks health with Chef Dan. Fried foods can cause headaches and many other problems.
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33 views • March 05, 2022
Chef Dan spent the day with Gary and camera team at NYC's Art Institute. Separate uploads to come, clips on Dan's food conversation and recipes. Liver and kidney talk starts 2:40in. (Kidney disease wasn't even in the top 10 back in 1940--so big growth in kidney disease).
In this segment, Gary being Gary, he sees that his health information fits in, so in Gary comes. As always, a wealth of information on what the typical food choices are doing to one's body. Stay away from deep fried foods if are trying to fix rosacea.
-This segment is from disc 3 of Gary Null's Power Chefs dvd set.
In this segment, Gary being Gary, he sees that his health information fits in, so in Gary comes. As always, a wealth of information on what the typical food choices are doing to one's body. Stay away from deep fried foods if are trying to fix rosacea.
-This segment is from disc 3 of Gary Null's Power Chefs dvd set.
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