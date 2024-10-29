© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare video of a Ka-52 helicopter launching a Kh-39 [Izdeliye 305/LMUR] anti-tank guided missile.
Adding:
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine is a legitimate target for the Russian troops, Peskov warned.
Earlier the head of the German defense concern announced that the concern's first plant for the production of weapons had already been launched in Ukraine. In the future, the number of enterprises is planned to be increased to four.